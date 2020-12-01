Flanders will grant premiums to boost solar energy...

Flanders plans on granting solar panel premiums of up to €1,500 to boost its solar energy by 40% by 2025.

The region already has more than 500,000 solar panel installations, producing 3,600 megawatts (MW). The Flemish government wants an extra 1,500 MW on top of that through 400,000 additional installations.

Such a goal is “ambitious,” according to Flemish Energy Minister Zuhal Demir, who said it is “desperately needed to realize the energy and climate transition.”

Only 5% of roofs suitable for solar panels have been used to date, according to Demir. In other words, there is still a lot of potential for growth.

Related News

Other transitions towards greener energy have been made, including the launch of the largest wind farm in the North Sea off the coast of Ostend, generating energy corresponding to “the consumption of around 2.2 million households,” according to Federal Energy Minister Tinne Van der Straeten.

Belgium’s solar and wind energy hit a record share of 23% of the Belgian grid in October. Despite this fact and the new plans, Belgium will not reach its renewable energy goal this year, largely due to a significant deficit in Flanders.

Jason Spinks

The Brussels Times