   
Flanders will grant premiums to boost solar energy
Twitter Facebook
Tuesday, 01 December, 2020
Latest News:
Flanders will grant premiums to boost solar energy...
Belgium flips to Europe’s 9th lowest Coronavirus infection...
Coronavirus: 900 patients in intensive care as Belgium’s...
‘A frosty sunrise’ as first snow falls on...
Belgium’s Covid Christmas rules: Only one guest can...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Tuesday, 01 December 2020
    Flanders will grant premiums to boost solar energy
    Belgium flips to Europe’s 9th lowest Coronavirus infection rate
    Coronavirus: 900 patients in intensive care as Belgium’s figures continue to drop
    ‘A frosty sunrise’ as first snow falls on Belgium
    Belgium’s Covid Christmas rules: Only one guest can use the toilet
    ‘No signals’ that reopening Belgian shops will not happen safely
    Liège Airport will open Covid-19 testing village on Wednesday
    Belgium receives first €2 billion in loans from Commission tomorrow
    Bitcoin price nears record $20,000 high
    Most Brussels museums ready for reopening
    Cheat Sheet: How Belgium can celebrate Coronavirus Christmas
    Brussels to limit access, ban eating and smoking in Grand-Place
    Biden expected to visit Brussels again in early 2021
    ‘Once and for all’: sex work in Brussels remains forbidden
    Multinationals to blame for child labour in cocoa sector, report says
    No legal Covid-19 self-tests available in Europe yet, says Van Gucht
    Moderna pushes speedy EU approval of coronavirus vaccine
    Belgian activists launch ‘longest climate protest ever’ ahead of EU summit
    Belgium in Brief: The Latest New Coronavirus Rules Updated
    EU auditors: Overfishing in EU waters threat to marine environment
    View more
    Share article:

    Flanders will grant premiums to boost solar energy

    Tuesday, 01 December 2020
    Credit: Belga

    Flanders plans on granting solar panel premiums of up to €1,500 to boost its solar energy by 40% by 2025.

    The region already has more than 500,000 solar panel installations, producing 3,600 megawatts (MW). The Flemish government wants an extra 1,500 MW on top of that through 400,000 additional installations.

    Such a goal is “ambitious,” according to Flemish Energy Minister Zuhal Demir, who said it is “desperately needed to realize the energy and climate transition.”

    Only 5% of roofs suitable for solar panels have been used to date, according to Demir. In other words, there is still a lot of potential for growth.

    Related News

     

    Other transitions towards greener energy have been made, including the launch of the largest wind farm in the North Sea off the coast of Ostend, generating energy corresponding to “the consumption of around 2.2 million households,” according to Federal Energy Minister Tinne Van der Straeten.

    Belgium’s solar and wind energy hit a record share of 23% of the Belgian grid in October. Despite this fact and the new plans, Belgium will not reach its renewable energy goal this year, largely due to a significant deficit in Flanders.

    Jason Spinks
    The Brussels Times