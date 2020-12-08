   
No return to campus before February for Francophone universities in Belgium
Twitter Facebook
Tuesday, 08 December, 2020
Latest News:
No return to campus before February for Francophone...
Brexit: EU and UK agree to fully implement...
Belgium’s Consultative Committee will meet early on 18...
ING bank closes over 60 offices in Belgium...
Brexit deal ‘looking very, very difficult’, Boris Johnson...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Tuesday, 08 December 2020
    No return to campus before February for Francophone universities in Belgium
    Brexit: EU and UK agree to fully implement Withdrawal Agreement
    Belgium’s Consultative Committee will meet early on 18 December
    ING bank closes over 60 offices in Belgium
    Brexit deal ‘looking very, very difficult’, Boris Johnson warns
    Night trains could connect Brussels to Paris and Berlin in 2023
    Belgian butchers know your 30 person order is probably illegal
    Belgian PM reminds Boris Johnson that Pfizer vaccine is ‘Made in Europe’
    Chinese Sinovac Covid-19 vaccine is 97% effective, Bio Farma says
    Mysterious monolith spotted on Belgian potato field
    Belgium in Brief: No, You Still Can’t Have A Sex Party
    STIB offers to broadcast Christmas wishes through Brussels
    Flemish universities remain in code red through February
    Cars partially allowed back in Bois de la Cambre in compromise deal
    Relaxations over Christmas would start Belgium’s third wave, warns Van Ranst
    Brussels Airlines sees slight increase in bookings
    Measures will still be in force ‘by Easter’ if lockdown parties don’t stop
    90-year-old woman becomes first person to receive Covid-19 vaccine
    Covid-19: hospital patients continue to rise in Belgium
    ‘It’s V-Day’: UK starts vaccinations against Covid-19
    View more
    Share article:

    No return to campus before February for Francophone universities in Belgium

    Tuesday, 08 December 2020
    A building of the Université Libre de Bruxelles (ULB) campus on Avenue Franklin Roosevelt in Brussels. Credit: Sally V/Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 4.0)

    Francophone universities in Brussels and Wallonia will maintain distance-learning modalities until at least February 2021, aligning themselves with regulations announced earlier for Flemish universities.

    Valérie Glatigny, the minister for higher education for the Brussels-Wallonia Federation, confirmed that there were no plans to allow students to return en masse to campus at the start of the new semester.

    The possibility to revert back from the current red-code risk scenario would only be reviewed, she said, until after the first-term exam period concluded, around late January.

    Related News:

     

    “The situation will be re-evaluated after the exams, meaning there will be no changes until, at the earliest, early February,” Glatigny said, warning that any changes would be contingent on an “improvement of the sanitary situation.”

    Francophone universities in Belgium returned to distance-learning as infections spiked in late October, with only labwork, art classes and practical modules still allowed to hold classes on campus.

    Her announcement comes moments after Flemish Education Minister Ben Weyts said that Dutch-speaking universities in Flanders and in Brussels would also remain under code red for a bit longer, until late February.

    Weyts said that the decision was made in an effort to offer some perspective and stability, saying that a longer effort was preferable that shorter-term relaxations which risked having to be reverted if the situation worsened.

    The news from education officials on either side of Belgium’s language border come after both said universities would be allowed to organise the upcoming first-term exams on-campus, provided they followed specific rules and conditions.

    Gabriela Galindo
    The Brussels Times