Lockdown partygoers in Wallonia busted after setting off fireworks

The operator of the fireworks display was also fined, following a ministerial decree banning the use of fireworks in efforts to avoid crowding amid the coronavirus crisis, with Flemish officials pushing for an all-out, nationwide ban during the holidays.
The incident on Tuesday is the latest in a string of reports of violations of the coronavirus ban on gatherings, with over a dozen lockdown parties or gatherings reported by Belgian police since the weekend.
In Antwerp, where a significant number of gatherings has taken place in the past weeks, authorities said they would crack down on future violations and refer offenders straight before a judge.
The incidents also come amid growing concern among public officials and health experts that the approach of the holiday season may bring with it a rise in lockdown violations and trigger a disastrous third coronavirus wave for Belgium.