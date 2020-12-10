   
Police can enter homes to check if rules are respected, Interior Minister says
Twitter Facebook
Thursday, 10 December, 2020
Latest News:
Dutch doctors warn of rise in avocado related...
Brussels and Wallonia extend 10 PM curfew until...
Study: One in four people on sick leave...
Chovanec death: report finds string of infractions within...
UK travel to EU banned from 1 January...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Thursday, 10 December 2020
    Dutch doctors warn of rise in avocado related injuries
    Brussels and Wallonia extend 10 PM curfew until 15 January
    Study: One in four people on sick leave are suffering burnout
    Chovanec death: report finds string of infractions within airport police
    UK travel to EU banned from 1 January under Covid-Brexit rules
    Belgium in Brief: Is All That Pizza Yours?
    Europol: Doping raids net €73 million in drugs, 667 arrests
    Brexit: Time could have already run out
    Belgium tops FIFA ranking for third year in a row
    Police can enter homes to check if rules are respected, Interior Minister says
    Note from Charles II to Bruges may not save fishing industry
    Belgian wins €5.7 million in EuroMillions draw
    Antwerp could ban non-essential travel for Christmas
    KU Leuven will subject new accords to human rights test
    Brussels will vaccinate 45,000 people by end of March
     Anti-Semitic announcements on SNCB train: Investigation launched
    Minister sinks plan to let Bpost sell sweets and newspapers
    Brussels Airport forced to consider redundancies
    Flemish police will use drones during end-of-year holidays
    Daily Covid-19 deaths drop below 100 in Belgium
    View more
    Share article:

    Police can enter homes to check if rules are respected, Interior Minister says

    Thursday, 10 December 2020
    Credit: Belga

    Belgian police will be able to enter people’s homes in some cases to check if people are violating the coronavirus measures for social gatherings, according to Interior Minister Annelies Verlinden.

    “If there is a serious threat to physical integrity, which could happen in the event of the spread of the coronavirus, the police could enter [homes] without a search warrant,” Verlinden said on the Flemish television programme ‘De Afspraak’.

    “Many lockdown parties have already been shut down in this way, and it is important that people are called to account,” she added, pointing out that people also should not organise family Christmas parties in their garden.

    Related News:

     

    At the end of November, she stressed that inviting people to your backyard for the holidays was allowed, but only if the total group size was not bigger than four people, and social distancing and hygiene measures were respected at all times.

    Additionally, there has to be direct access to the garden, and only the chosen close contact (so-called ‘cuddle contact’) can enter the home to use the toilet, for example.

    However, police have to act proportionally in their checks, Verlinden said, stressing that officers will not systematically ring the doorbell at every door.

    “If there are indications, for example, a lot of cars outside, a lot of noise, or a lot of people together in the same place, the police can establish that there is a threat to public health, and they are allowed to enter,” she explained.

    Earlier this week, Verlinden stressed that police “are doing everything [they] can to show people that [they] mean business,” in a reaction to the many lockdown parties that took place last weekend.

    “But if individuals continue to violate the rules, we will still be stuck with these strict measures by Easter,” she said.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times