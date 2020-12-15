Belgian police banned from using drones to find lockdown parties

The police zone announced that it would” use drones equipped with heat cameras during the end-of-year holidays to enforce the coronavirus measures, such as the ban on gatherings and the ban on fireworks.
In a parliamentary meeting on Friday, several politicians had already spoken out against the use of drones, saying that flying them over people’s gardens to control them went “too far” and did not respect “fundamental principles such as the right to privacy and the inviolability of the home.”
Local police forces always need the permission of a public prosecutor before entering. “This magistrate will assess whether there are indeed sufficiently serious indications of a breach of the coronavirus measures,” the prosecutors said.