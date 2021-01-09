   
Tourists flock to Belgian peak despite restrictions
Saturday, 09 January, 2021
    Saturday, 09 January 2021
    Tourists flock to Belgian peak despite restrictions

    Saturday, 09 January 2021
    Credit: Belga

    Tourists flocked to Baraque Fraiture – the highest point in the province of Luxembourg – despite traffic restrictions currently in force there.

    The flock of tourists is “unworthy of the population,” said Marc Antoine, Police Commissioner of the Famenne-Ardenne zone.

    The massive crowds of the past few days led the Vielsalm municipality to ban access to its ski slope and close certain roads. However, people still came.

    “People don’t respect anything, there are cars in every direction,” Antoine said. “The inhabitants of the villages suffer the influx of people who have no business being there,” he continued, mentioning that some came from as far as the Netherlands.

    Authorities decided to close the access road from the E25 towards Luxembourg and were considering the possiblity of doing the same for Liège, Antoine said.

    The High Fens region, a nature reserve in the province of Liège, has also been closed off for the weekend.

    Jason Spinks
    The Brussels Times