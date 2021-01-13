Brussels police station set on fire during protest after death of Ibrahima (23)
Credit: Belga
Rioters set fire to a police station close to the Place Liedts in Schaerbeek on Wednesday evening during a protest following the death of Ibrahima B. (23) after his arrest by the Brussels North police this weekend.
Groups of people broke away from the manifestation at the Brussels North police station and made their way into Schaerbeek, where they smashed the windows of the police station at the Place Liedts.
Around 6:30 PM, the district’s station also was set on fire, but the damage was limited.
“Our teams were ready to protect the police station,” police spokesperson Audrey Dereymaeker told Bruzz. “They were able to extinguish the fire quickly.”