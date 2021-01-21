   
Single parents call for bigger bubbles
Twitter Facebook
Thursday, 21 January, 2021
Latest News:
Hairdressers and beauticians want an opening date to...
Single parents call for bigger bubbles...
Private saunas want to reopen in February...
Brussels gives green light for €74 million in...
Trainee coronavirus sniffer dogs will graduate in February...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Thursday, 21 January 2021
    Hairdressers and beauticians want an opening date to aim for
    Single parents call for bigger bubbles
    Private saunas want to reopen in February
    Brussels gives green light for €74 million in aid to most affected sectors
    Trainee coronavirus sniffer dogs will graduate in February
    Over 140,000 Belgians have received their first vaccine dose
    Eurostar will get state support, French minister promises
    Prosecutor seeks lifting of immunity for Vlaams Belang MP
    EU sanctions against Belarus do not work yet
    People in Brussels no longer need prescription for Covid tests
    EU Commission fines games publishers €7.8 million for geo-blocking
    Belgium in Brief: The Travelling Scapegoat
    De Croo confirms he will propose EU-wide non-essential travel ban
    Belgian drunk drivers given keychains with names of children killed in traffic
    De Lijn adapts selection criteria for green bus mega-contract
    Belgian bar stops boycotting US products now Trump is gone
    Brussels Airlines scraps 900 flights in February and March
    What’s on the agenda for the Consultative Committee tomorrow
    MEPs to vote on workers’ right to disconnect
    Belgium’s coronavirus reproduction rate remains above 1.0
    View more
    Share article:

    Single parents call for bigger bubbles

    Thursday, 21 January 2021
    Credit: Pixabay

    Belgian policymakers have been called upon to allow expanded bubbles for single parents, in order to allow them access to help from friends and family.

    A total of seven organisations have called on the Consultative Committee to discuss the matter during the meeting on Friday, and help single parents gain support from using their usual family or friends’ mutual aid network.

    “It takes several hours a week to drive or pick up the children from school when the single parent’s schedule does not allow it,” the open letter explains. This is why it is vital to allow access to a support network “to babysit when the parent is fulfilling their various obligations, or simply to look after the children from time to time so that the single parent can breathe a sigh of relief,” it adds.

    “It is not a question of easing the health rules at all costs. But it is a matter of softening the daily life of families facing particular difficulties, just as it has been done for people living alone,” said the general director of La Ligue des Familles, Christophe Cocu.

    The letter is signed by the League of Families, the House of Solo Parents, Vie féminine, Femmes prévoyantes socialistes, Mères Veilleuses, le Petit vélo jaune and Hamac.

    Usually, single-parent families have a whole network around them that will help them, but due to the restricted contact rules, this network cannot be activated for the moment, according to Cocu.

    According to the current rules, households can only receive one chosen close contact (so-called ‘cuddle contact’) inside their home at the same time.

    “This bubble of maximum one extra person makes the reconciliation between professional and family life very difficult for these families,” he said. “We ask that single-parent families be considered isolated households to be able to have the right to a second contact. This would support the family in these complicated times.”

    Belgium’s Consultative Committee is meeting on Friday afternoon to evaluate the current situation and measures, and discuss a possible timeline for reopening several sectors that have been affected by the pandemic.

    What Belgium Wants

    The Brussels Times