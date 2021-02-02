   
Over 450,000 vaccines delivered to Belgium so far
Twitter Facebook
Tuesday, 02 February, 2021
Latest News:
Over 450,000 vaccines delivered to Belgium so far...
Vaccinations have ‘no effect’ on new hospitalisations yet,...
Belgium’s first coronavirus vaccination centre opens in Brussels...
Belgium will not vaccinate young people first...
Decline in Dutch-speaking day cares in Brussels...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Tuesday, 02 February 2021
    Over 450,000 vaccines delivered to Belgium so far
    Vaccinations have ‘no effect’ on new hospitalisations yet, says Crisis Centre
    Belgium’s first coronavirus vaccination centre opens in Brussels
    Belgium will not vaccinate young people first
    Decline in Dutch-speaking day cares in Brussels
    Face masks now also recommended in the office
    Elon Musk quits Twitter ‘for a while’
    Brussels police arrest two men on charges of cocaine dealing
    Suspect of stabbing on Brussels metro caught thanks to vigilant youths
    Covid survivors may require just one vaccine dose
    Belgian university to launch Covid-19 tracing and support unit
    France’s strict Covid border checks cause traffic jams in Belgium
    Belgium in Brief: We Need A Belgian Groundhog Day
    British oil group BP lost nearly €17 billion in 2020
    ‘False hope’: Experts denounce calls to prioritise vaccines for under 25s
    Emergency bill extends Belgium’s power to battle pandemics
    Crisis Centre explains Belgium’s Covid-19 figures
    Prison staff want to strike over eased rules for visitors
    No fines for red-zone returnees who skipped test
    Rain in Belgium expected to continue in the coming days
    View more
    Share article:

    Over 450,000 vaccines delivered to Belgium so far

    Tuesday, 02 February 2021
    Credit: Belga

    Over 450,000 doses of coronavirus vaccines have been delivered to Belgium as of 31 January, the Federal Agency for Medicines and Health Products (FAMHP) said on Tuesday.

    In total, 447,915 Pfizer / BioNTech vaccines and 16,800 Moderna vaccines have been delivered, totalling 464,715.

    Divided among the regions,

    • Flanders received 260,325 Pfizer vaccines and 7,500 Moderna vaccines
    • Wallonia received 148,785 Pfizer vaccines and 4,500 Moderna vaccines
    • Brussels received 34,710 Pfizer vaccines and 2,800 Moderna vaccines
    • The German-speaking community received 4,095 Pfizer vaccines and 2,000 Moderna vaccines

    In addition, more than 1.4 million syringes and 1.35 million needles have been delivered to hospitals to administer the vaccine.

    Another 275,000 syringes were provided to prepare injections, for a total of 425,000 needles.

    Related News

     

    Moderna will deliver only 25,200 doses this week instead of the 31,200 planned, vaccination task force director Dirk Ramaekers said on Tuesday at the Crisis Centre press briefing.

    “However, this will have only a limited impact on the vaccination campaign in hospitals. Other, larger deliveries of Moderna are expected to compensate for this decrease,” he added.

    The first delivery of around 80,000 doses of AstraZeneca’s vaccine is also expected next Sunday, 7 February.

    The reduction in deliveries by AstraZeneca “should in the short term delay the start of a number of vaccinations planned for February and March,” Ramaekers said.

    These delays should be able to be reduced in April, “when the vaccination centres have reached cruising speed.”

    As of Tuesday, 285,765 people in Belgium have received their first dose of vaccine, and 21,159 have received their second jab, according to the latest Covid-19 figures by Sciensano.

    The Brussels Times