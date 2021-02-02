Over 450,000 vaccines delivered to Belgium so far...

Over 450,000 doses of coronavirus vaccines have been delivered to Belgium as of 31 January, the Federal Agency for Medicines and Health Products (FAMHP) said on Tuesday.

In total, 447,915 Pfizer / BioNTech vaccines and 16,800 Moderna vaccines have been delivered, totalling 464,715.

Divided among the regions,

Flanders received 260,325 Pfizer vaccines and 7,500 Moderna vaccines

received 260,325 Pfizer vaccines and 7,500 Moderna vaccines Wallonia received 148,785 Pfizer vaccines and 4,500 Moderna vaccines

received 148,785 Pfizer vaccines and 4,500 Moderna vaccines Brussels received 34,710 Pfizer vaccines and 2,800 Moderna vaccines

received 34,710 Pfizer vaccines and 2,800 Moderna vaccines The German-speaking community received 4,095 Pfizer vaccines and 2,000 Moderna vaccines

In addition, more than 1.4 million syringes and 1.35 million needles have been delivered to hospitals to administer the vaccine.

Another 275,000 syringes were provided to prepare injections, for a total of 425,000 needles.

Related News

Moderna will deliver only 25,200 doses this week instead of the 31,200 planned, vaccination task force director Dirk Ramaekers said on Tuesday at the Crisis Centre press briefing.

“However, this will have only a limited impact on the vaccination campaign in hospitals. Other, larger deliveries of Moderna are expected to compensate for this decrease,” he added.

The first delivery of around 80,000 doses of AstraZeneca’s vaccine is also expected next Sunday, 7 February.

The reduction in deliveries by AstraZeneca “should in the short term delay the start of a number of vaccinations planned for February and March,” Ramaekers said.

These delays should be able to be reduced in April, “when the vaccination centres have reached cruising speed.”

As of Tuesday, 285,765 people in Belgium have received their first dose of vaccine, and 21,159 have received their second jab, according to the latest Covid-19 figures by Sciensano.

