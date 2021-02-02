   
Belgium’s first coronavirus vaccination centre opens in Brussels
Twitter Facebook
Tuesday, 02 February, 2021
Latest News:
Belgium’s first coronavirus vaccination centre opens in Brussels...
General population will be vaccinated from old to...
Decline in Dutch-speaking day cares in Brussels...
Face masks now also recommended in the office...
Elon Musk quits Twitter ‘for a while’...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Tuesday, 02 February 2021
    Belgium’s first coronavirus vaccination centre opens in Brussels
    General population will be vaccinated from old to young, Beke confirms
    Decline in Dutch-speaking day cares in Brussels
    Face masks now also recommended in the office
    Elon Musk quits Twitter ‘for a while’
    Brussels police arrest two men on charges of cocaine dealing
    Suspect of stabbing on Brussels metro caught thanks to vigilant youths
    Covid survivors may require just one vaccine dose
    Belgian university to launch Covid-19 tracing and support unit
    France’s strict Covid border checks cause traffic jams in Belgium
    Belgium in Brief: We Need A Belgian Groundhog Day
    British oil group BP lost nearly €17 billion in 2020
    ‘False hope’: Experts denounce calls to prioritise vaccines for under 25s
    Emergency bill extends Belgium’s power to battle pandemics
    Crisis Centre explains Belgium’s Covid-19 figures
    Prison staff want to strike over eased rules for visitors
    No fines for red-zone returnees who skipped test
    Rain in Belgium expected to continue in the coming days
    Ghent police use bait-bikes to catch thieves
    Scientists discover altered symptoms of the British variant
    View more
    Share article:

    Belgium’s first coronavirus vaccination centre opens in Brussels

    Tuesday, 02 February 2021
    Credit: Belga

    Belgium’s first centre for vaccinations against Covid-19 opened on Tuesday on Avenue Pacheco in Brussels.

    Frontline workers including doctors, dentists and nurses above 50 years old received their first shots of the vaccine.

    The centre is run by the nearby Clinique Saint-Jean and doubles as a testing centre, which it has been for several months.

    The experience as a testing centre, and direct access to the Moderna vaccine, made it possible for the Pacheco vaccination centre to open first.

    “We are still in a start-up phase,” said Inge Neven, head of the Brussels Health Inspectorate, explaining that “there are not many vaccines. Nevertheless, we wanted to start now in order to test all the tools.”

    Related News

     

    The vaccination centre can currently administer some 100 to 150 shots per day, “but in the long term we should be able to increase that to 900 per day,” Neven said.

    A total of ten vaccination centres should open in the Region. In mid-February, Brussels expects to open centres at the Heysel site in the north of Brussels, in the commune of Forest, and in Schaerbeek.

    Jason Spinks
    The Brussels Times