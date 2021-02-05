Zoos and campings will reopen next week: reports...

Belgian campsites and zoos will be allowed to reopen their doors as of 8 February and 13 February respectively, according to reports from the consultative committee meeting, which have been confirmed by Belga news agency.



The announcement of this news comes before a pivotal time for both industries: the Carnival Holiday.



“The vacation could still be partially saved with a decision on Friday,” said Recread, the largest sector federation of camping and recreation companies, before the announcement was made.



Both the Antwerp Zoo and Planckendael have previously assured the public that they would be ready for reopening.

The reopening of hairdressers has also already been made public.

Lauren Walker

The Brussels Times