   
Zoos and campings will reopen next week: reports
Friday, 05 February, 2021
Zoos and campings will reopen next week: reports...
Consultative Committee will announce latest measures from 5:15...
Hairdressers allowed to reopen 13 Feb: reports...
30 minutes per client is not manageable, hairdressers...
Belgium is underprepared for a future crisis, report...
    Zoos and campings will reopen next week: reports

    Friday, 05 February 2021
    Credits: Belga

    Belgian campsites and zoos will be allowed to reopen their doors as of 8 February and 13 February respectively, according to reports from the consultative committee meeting, which have been confirmed by Belga news agency.

    The announcement of this news comes before a pivotal time for both industries: the Carnival Holiday.

    “The vacation could still be partially saved with a decision on Friday,” said Recread, the largest sector federation of camping and recreation companies, before the announcement was made.

    Both the Antwerp Zoo and Planckendael have previously assured the public that they would be ready for reopening.

    The reopening of hairdressers has also already been made public.

    Lauren Walker
    The Brussels Times