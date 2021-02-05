Consultative Committee will announce latest measures from 5:15 PM

The Consultative Committee will announce the latest changes to Belgium’s coronavirus fighting measures during a press conference from 5:15 PM, according to the cabinet of Prime Minister Alexander De Croo.

The ministers met over videoconference on Friday from 2:00 PM, to evaluate the current rules and assess the country’s epidemiological situation.

The press conference – available online – is expected to focus on the reopening of hairdressers and other non-medical contact professions, zoos and holiday parks. The broadcast will be available here:

Maïthé Chini

The Brussels Times