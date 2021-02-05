   
Consultative Committee will announce latest measures from 5:15 PM
Twitter Facebook
Friday, 05 February, 2021
Latest News:
Zoos and campings will reopen next week: reports...
Consultative Committee will announce latest measures from 5:15...
Hairdressers allowed to reopen 13 Feb: reports...
30 minutes per client is not manageable, hairdressers...
Belgium is underprepared for a future crisis, report...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Friday, 05 February 2021
    Zoos and campings will reopen next week: reports
    Consultative Committee will announce latest measures from 5:15 PM
    Hairdressers allowed to reopen 13 Feb: reports
    30 minutes per client is not manageable, hairdressers warn
    Belgium is underprepared for a future crisis, report warns
    Former Red Devils goalkeeper Silvio Proto announces retirement
    Brussels vows to finish work on central pedestrian zone
    Concern grows over Chinese scanners used by Belgian Customs
    ‘No point’ in asking GPs to get on high-risk patient lists for vaccine
    KU Leuven hazing death suspect will appeal suspension
    Belgium in Brief: Late Night With Alexander De Croo
    Up to 15 centimetres of snow expected this weekend
    Belgium not lagging behind rest of EU for vaccinations, Vandenbroucke stresses
    20% of people in Belgium now have Covid-19 antibodies
    Hair, Hippos & Holidays: Belgium’s consultative committee wishlist
    Only opening hairdressers violates ‘principle of equality,’ warns beauty sector
    Experts warn against reopening hairdressers
    ‘We know where to find you’: Ostend mayor threatened at home
    Waste water from brewing Trappist ale produces new source of animal feed
    Conviction of Iranian diplomat raises concerns for VUB professor
    View more
    Share article:

    Consultative Committee will announce latest measures from 5:15 PM

    Friday, 05 February 2021
    Credit: Belga

    The Consultative Committee will announce the latest changes to Belgium’s coronavirus fighting measures during a press conference from 5:15 PM, according to the cabinet of Prime Minister Alexander De Croo.

    The ministers met over videoconference on Friday from 2:00 PM, to evaluate the current rules and assess the country’s epidemiological situation.

    The press conference – available online – is expected to focus on the reopening of hairdressers and other non-medical contact professions, zoos and holiday parks. The broadcast will be available here:

    More Consultative Committee News:

     

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times