Freezing temperatures expected to end on Sunday...

The freezing temperatures are coming to an end on Sunday, with maximum temperatures above zero expected across the country, according to the Royal Meteorological Institute (RMI).

The weather will remain dry and sunny on Thursday afternoon. However, it will still be cold, with peaks of around -4 degrees in the High Fens (Hautes Fagnes) and -1 or 0 degrees in the plains.

On Thursday night, temperatures may drop to -13 degrees and the sky will remain clear.

Friday should also be sunny and cold, with maximum temperatures between -1 and -5 degrees, despite a sharp east-north-easterly wind, which will make the temperatures feel a few degrees lower.

The weekend will also start off sunny. In the Ardennes, the thermometer will show -2 degrees, while temperatures will reach 2 degrees locally in the plains.

On Sunday, finally, maximum temperatures between 5 and 8 degrees have been forecast. The first predictions for the beginning of next week suggest temperatures will stay above zero degrees.

A warning for slippery conditions is in place through Friday at 12:00 PM, and the eastern provinces have a warning for cold weather until Saturday at midnight.

