One in three coronavirus infections in Belgium involved the British variant during the first week of February, virologist Steven Van Gucht said at the Crisis Centre press conference on Friday.

Conversely, only five percent of infections are from the South African variant, Van Gucht added.

Besides these variants, the major ones in circulation are a strain known as the Brazilian variant and the strain known as D614G, which has been the most dominant strain in Belgium since June, according to Het Laatste Nieuws.

In total, Belgium has counted 733,100 infections and 21,551 deaths, according to the latest update on 12 February.

Jason Spinks

The Brussels Times