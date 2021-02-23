Pharmaceutical company and vaccine producer AstraZeneca will deliver fewer doses than promised to Belgium and the European Union in the next two weeks, the Federal Agency for Medicines and Health Products (FAMHP) confirmed to Belga news agency.

AstraZeneca has not explained the reason behind the reduction, but it has said deliveries will resume as normal after two weeks, and indicated that there are no expected interruptions in delivery schedule for the period after 7 March.

“The quantity that will be delivered this week will indeed be less, but the delay should be evened out in the following week,” the FAHMP said.

Related News

The agency has not specified how this will impact the delivery of vaccines in Belgium and whether it will have an influence on the country’s vaccine rollout.

Of the 400 million doses already reserved by the EU with AstraZeneca, 7,5 million are destined for Belgium. This could cover the vaccinations of 3,75 million people in Belgium, as a double dose is required.

Lauren Walker

The Brussels Times