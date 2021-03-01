   
Flanders invests extra €150 million in cycle paths
Twitter Facebook
Monday, 01 March, 2021
Latest News:
Flanders invests extra €150 million in cycle paths...
Uber drivers can no longer use smartphones in...
Flanders to administer 50,000 more coronavirus vaccines than...
Police break up party in Bois de la...
Coronavirus outbreak in Namur prison affects nearly half...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Monday, 01 March 2021
    Flanders invests extra €150 million in cycle paths
    Uber drivers can no longer use smartphones in Brussels
    Flanders to administer 50,000 more coronavirus vaccines than last week
    Police break up party in Bois de la Cambre over the weekend
    Coronavirus outbreak in Namur prison affects nearly half of inmates
    More than 400 coronavirus patients in intensive care as figures worsen
    Here’s what’s new on 1 March
    Coronavirus: ‘Stop complaining’, Belgian virologist says
    Coronavirus: Global death toll continues to climb
    Study suggests ozone is effective in disinfecting the coronavirus
    UN condemns deadly repression in Myanmar
    Belgium’s Health Ministers to reevaluate vaccination strategy on Wednesday
    AstraZeneca vaccine to people over 55 could be game-changer, says Health Minister
    Virtual Batibouw floored by technical problems
    Johnson & Johnson vaccine approved in US
    Searching for silence in Belgium
    Pregnant women in Belgium recommended to accept vaccination
    Cancer: New prostate test could save thousands of lives
    After a week of sun, cold temperatures expected to come back to Belgium next week
    Chinese Covid-19 vaccine to be tested in Belgium
    View more
    Share article:

    Flanders invests extra €150 million in cycle paths

    Monday, 01 March 2021
    Credit: Belga

    The Flemish government is investing an additional €150 million in cycling infrastructure in support of local administrations.

    For every two euros a local administration has decided to invest in cycling paths, the Flemish government will invest another euro, leading to a total investment of €450 million, Flemish Minister for Home Affairs Bart Somers said.

    “More and more Flemings use the bicycle. We are therefore making additional investments in more and better cycle paths,” Somers wrote on his website.

    Related News

     

    The amount comes on top of €335 million for cycling infrastructure pledged by Flemish Mobility Minister Lydia Peeters through relaunch funds.

    The €150 million in funding is being called the Copenhagen plan as it “looks to the north. In Copenhagen, they are leading the way in bicycle investments. Flanders cannot stay behind,” Somers said.

    Jason Spinks
    The Brussels Times