Flanders invests extra €150 million in cycle paths
Monday, 01 March 2021
Credit: Belga
The Flemish government is investing an additional €150 million in cycling infrastructure in support of local administrations.
For every two euros a local administration has decided to invest in cycling paths, the Flemish government will invest another euro, leading to a total investment of €450 million, Flemish Minister for Home Affairs Bart Somers said.
“More and more Flemings use the bicycle. We are therefore making additional investments in more and better cycle paths,” Somers wrote on his website.