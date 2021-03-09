   
‘Discrimination’: Beauticians want to restart at home services too
Tuesday, 09 March, 2021
    Credit: Pixabay

    The Flemish professional association for bio-aesthetics and cosmetology Besko has called for an immediate restart of the activities of home beauty professionals.

    “Mobile hairdressers are allowed to restart but not beauticians, it’s discrimination,” said Sofie Leyten, a member of the organisation.

    While travelling hairdressers were allowed to resume work on Monda “the text does not mention home beauty professionals,” explained Leyten, who sees no justification for the difference in treatment between the two activities. “We are asking for the order to be amended to include the immediate takeover for home beauty professionals.”

    Besko – which has 700 members – also believes that this care is even more important than hairdressing services, especially for the elderly.

    The New Rules

    Belgium’s latest ambitious deconfinement plan came into force on Monday 8 March, as the country starts easing measures bit by bit.

    As with any changes, these measures were first announced on Friday night by Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo, only to be clarified over the weekend after politicians and citizens picked the plan apart.

    While the main change concerned outdoor gatherings and the rules governing them, there have also been changes to food trucks, funerals, outdoor activities and private saunas. For the full list of changes, click here. 

    The next Consultative Committee will be on 26 March, at which point measures – including the travel ban – can be adjusted if necessary. For the full timeline – click here. 

    The Brussels Times

