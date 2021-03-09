   
Lime introduces new scooter for Brussels cobblestones
Twitter Facebook
Tuesday, 09 March, 2021
Latest News:
Lime introduces new scooter for Brussels cobblestones...
Cracking of encrypted messaging service dealt major blow...
Tomorrowland considers delaying 2021 edition by six weeks...
People who don’t get vaccinated will be infected...
Belgian-developed antibody effective against new variants...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Tuesday, 09 March 2021
    Lime introduces new scooter for Brussels cobblestones
    Cracking of encrypted messaging service dealt major blow to organised crime
    Tomorrowland considers delaying 2021 edition by six weeks
    People who don’t get vaccinated will be infected ‘sooner or later,’ says Van Gucht
    Belgian-developed antibody effective against new variants
    ‘Still too early for full-time return to schools’, education unions warn
    Belgium in Brief: Is Inconsistent Consistency Still Consistency?
    Police crack down on drug trafficking in major operation two years in the making
    Pumping diesel becomes more expensive from Wednesday
    Belgian schools begin taking Covid-19 saliva tests from teachers today
    Killers in homophobic hate crime were all teenagers
    ‘Discrimination’: Beauticians want to restart at home services too
    Curfews and travel ban violate fundamental rights, warns Belgian law professor
    Coronavirus costs Belgium more than €30 billion
    Belgian rooster in court battle for 5:00 AM crowing 
    Parents file group complaint against Brussels police for response to January protest
    Snow expected in parts of Belgium on Tuesday
    ‘Tired of being scapegoat’: von der Leyen calls out AstraZeneca for delays
    ‘One hobby per child’ recommended until Easter holidays, Flemish government says
    Brussels vaccination centre criticised for vaccinating non-priority patient
    View more
    Share article:

    Lime introduces new scooter for Brussels cobblestones

    Tuesday, 09 March 2021
    Credit: © Belga

    Lime is rolling out a new type of electric scooter better equipped to take on the bumps and bounces of Brussels’ cobblestone streets.

    “These scooters are more robust,” Chama Moumil, Lime’s Regional Communications Manager for France, Benelux & Southern Europe, told The Brussels Times. “They have a softer and more sustainable ride.”

    The newer Gen 3 scooter has two-sided suspension, bigger wheels, and an aluminium frame that should make driving smoother on the sometimes unpredictable terrain of the Belgian capital.

    “We continue to push the boundaries of innovation and improve the functionality of our vehicles, taking into account the needs of local users to provide the most comfortable, sustainable and safe driving experience on the market,” said Romain Dekeyser, Head of Operations at Lime in Belgium.

    The scooter company is also changing its prices (scooter rentals will be €1 to unlock and then 17 cents per minute, which is the same for bikes), saying that the lowered rental costs make it “the cheapest micro-mobility service on the market.”

    Related News

     

    “With this new price, we want to offer all Brussels residents the opportunity to commute to work, do their shopping, or move around the city using soft mobility, at low cost and without constraints,” said Benjamin Barnathan, General Manager of Lime in Belgium.

    Lime removed many of its electric scooters for several weeks around this time last year to help reduce the spread of the coronavirus. The company explained that it had suspended operations as a precautionary measure and to comply with government directives, and later began reintroducing the scooters when infection rates went down.

    The global shared e-scooter market is expected to boom over the next four years, with the number of shared scooters in use expected to quadruple, from about 774,000 in 2019 to more than 4 million by 2024.

    Even before the health crisis, e-scooters were gaining in popularity, with their sales being on the rise since August 2019, and they should overtake those of electric bicycles this year, according to experts.

    Lime first came to Belgium in 2018.

    Helen Lyons
    The Brussels Times