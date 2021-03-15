   
Lime launches electric scooters in Antwerp
Monday, 15 March, 2021
    E-scooters have taken over European cities as their popularity continues to grow. Credit: Wikimedia Commons

    Lime arrived in Antwerp on Monday with 1,000 scooters available for renting.

    “Working with the city of Antwerp to deploy our electric scooters is another important step in our goal to ensure access to affordable, CO2-free shared transport for Belgian citizens, regardless of their economic status, distance, preference or comfort level,” said Romain Dekeyser, Operations Manager of Lime in Belgium.

    The popular scooter and bikeshare company is already active in Brussels, where it recently released a new line of sturdier scooters better able to tackle the cobblestone streets of the Belgian capital.

    The same scooters will be available in Antwerp.

    “When it comes to shared mobility, it is our policy only to work with a select group of partners,” said Antwerp’s vice-mayor Koen Kennis. “Lime is very welcome in Antwerp, I strongly believe that they will provide added value to the city and its users.”

    Users can unlock a scooter for €1 via the company’s app, and use it for 19 cents a minute. Lime also offers passes for daily and monthly users.

    The global shared e-scooter market is expected to boom over the next four years, with the number of shared scooters in use expected to quadruple, from about 774,000 in 2019 to more than 4 million by 2024.

    Even before the health crisis, e-scooters were gaining in popularity, with their sales being on the rise since August 2019, and they should overtake those of electric bicycles this year, according to experts.

    Lime first came to Belgium in 2018.

    Helen Lyons
    The Brussels Times