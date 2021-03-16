   
'I am worried,' Marc Van Ranst tells Twitter
Tuesday, 16 March, 2021
    'I am worried,' Marc Van Ranst tells Twitter

    Tuesday, 16 March 2021
    Credit: Belga

    Vocal Belgian virologist Marc Van Ranst is "worried" about the corona figures.

    Taking to Twitter on Monday evening Van Ranst lamented the current change in figures across the country, which reached 316.3 infections per 100,000 inhabitants in the past fortnight, a 14% increase compared to the two weeks before.

    "After 16 weeks of stability (admittedly at a high level), the corona figures are not evolving well. This is almost entirely due to the British variant. I am worried," he said on Twitter on Monday evening.

    This is an important moment in this epidemic to monitor the current measures very closely, he added.

    Belgium has over 500 coronavirus patients in intensive care units again as daily infections and hospital admissions continue to rise, according to the latest official figures published by the Sciensano public health institute on Tuesday.

    How this change will impact Belgium's proposed deconfinement timeline is yet to be seen, and will likely come into the discussion of the next Consultative Committee meeting, which will take place on Friday 26 March.

    For a full roundup of Belgium's deconfinement timeline, see here. 

    The Brussels Times

