Flanders to administer over 154,000 coronavirus vaccines next week

In the week of 22 March, Flanders will administer 154,257 doses of vaccine, around 20,000 more than in the previous week.

The majority of the vaccines planned for next week will go to vaccination centres (86,895), followed by hospitals (37,530) and community care institutions (18,630).

During the week of 29 March, this figure is expected to rise once again to 191,421 doses, the Flemish Health Agency said on Friday during its weekly press conference. More than two-thirds of the vaccines are destined for vaccination centres (165,945).

“The vaccination centres will increasingly become the heart of the vaccination campaign”, said Flemish Public Health Minister Wouter Beke.

