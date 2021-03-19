   
Three additional vaccination centres to open in Brussels on Monday
Friday, 19 March, 2021
    Three additional vaccination centres to open in Brussels on Monday

    Friday, 19 March 2021
    Credit: Belga

    Three additional vaccination centres will open their doors in Brussels on Monday 22 March, bringing the city’s total to nine.

    As previously announced by the city’s government, the new centres will open in Anderlecht, Uccle and Woluwe-Saint-Lambert.

    The three centres will open their doors to the first people at 2:00 PM after the training of staff and a trial run have been completed.

    The city’s tenth centre, at the military hospital in Neder-Over-Heembeek, of which the opening was announced for this month as well, will first focus on vaccinating its own frontline staff and will welcome the general public later on.

    Four additional centres previously opened in Brussels earlier this week, and according to the Joint Community Commission (Cocom), all 2,000 planned doses were administered in the Schaerbeek, Forest, the Woluwe-Saint-Pierre and Molenbeek centres.

    The centre in Forest, which is also open on Saturday, will administer an additional 500 vaccines.

    “There were a few people who did not show up for their vaccine from AstraZeneca, but the impact was limited and was taken care of by other people over 65 getting the vaccine,” Cocom spokesperson Anna Mellone told Bruzz.

    This week, public transport company STIB announced that people who are travelling to any of the ten vaccination centres in the city will receive free return tickets for their appointments to assist in a smooth vaccination rollout in Brussels.

    Lauren Walker
    The Brussels Times