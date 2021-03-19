People with co-morbidities in Brussels will get vaccinated from mid-April
Credit: Belga
In the Brussels Region, the vaccination phase for people with co-morbidity factors will start in mid-April, depending on the progress of the vaccination of people over 65 years of age, the Joint Community Commission (Cocom) announced on Friday.
That will depend on the delivery of vaccines and the obligation to keep a minimum stock to honour the reserved slots and the administration of second doses.
The processes and modalities will be communicated from 3 April, depending on the decisions at the inter-federal level on the adaptation of the legal framework necessary to proceed with the management of data concerning these specific groups.
The vaccination strategy in Belgium foresees to give priority to people at risk and to the most fragile people, and in particular to those with co-morbidity factors, to limit hospitalisations and therefore the pressure on the health system.