People with co-morbidities in Brussels will get vaccinated from mid-April

In the Brussels Region, the vaccination phase for people with co-morbidity factors will start in mid-April, depending on the progress of the vaccination of people over 65 years of age, the Joint Community Commission (Cocom) announced on Friday.

That will depend on the delivery of vaccines and the obligation to keep a minimum stock to honour the reserved slots and the administration of second doses.

The processes and modalities will be communicated from 3 April, depending on the decisions at the inter-federal level on the adaptation of the legal framework necessary to proceed with the management of data concerning these specific groups.

The vaccination strategy in Belgium foresees to give priority to people at risk and to the most fragile people, and in particular to those with co-morbidity factors, to limit hospitalisations and therefore the pressure on the health system.

According to the Cocom, the Brussels Region is following these priorities and will vaccinate this target group in parallel with people over 65.

Vaccination of the general public started in March with phase 1b. This involves vaccinating people over 65, people between 18 and 64 with risk factors, and workers in essential occupations.

For the time being, in this phase, people over 74 years of age are invited to be vaccinated. This will be followed by people over 65.

So far, 903,656 people in Belgium have been partially vaccinated against coronavirus, and 419,430 people have been fully vaccinated.

