Consultative Committee could happen tomorrow...

The next meeting of Belgium’s Consultative Committee may be brought forward to Wednesday in order to discuss the current epidemiological situation in the country, according to Prime Minister Alexander De Croo’s cabinet.

This follows the news that De Croo will be consulting the Minister-Presidents of Belgium’s governments today on the basis of the latest figures and analyses from the Corona Commission.

“The Prime Minister has also decided to meet with the Core Cabinet tonight at 8:00 PM to discuss the situation with federal deputy prime ministers,” De Croo’s cabinet told The Brussels Times.

Related Posts

These advanced meetings could result in the Consultative Committee being brought forward to Wednesday morning.

Infection rates and hospitalisations have been worsening in the previous days, and several experts have been urging the government to impose further restrictions.

Lauren Walker

The Brussels Times