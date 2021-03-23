   
Consultative Committee could happen tomorrow
Tuesday, 23 March, 2021
    Tuesday, 23 March 2021
    Consultative Committee could happen tomorrow

    Tuesday, 23 March 2021
    Credit: Belga

    The next meeting of Belgium's Consultative Committee may be brought forward to Wednesday in order to discuss the current epidemiological situation in the country, according to Prime Minister Alexander De Croo's cabinet.

    This follows the news that De Croo will be consulting the Minister-Presidents of Belgium's governments today on the basis of the latest figures and analyses from the Corona Commission.

    "The Prime Minister has also decided to meet with the Core Cabinet tonight at 8:00 PM to discuss the situation with federal deputy prime ministers," De Croo's cabinet told The Brussels Times.

    These advanced meetings could result in the Consultative Committee being brought forward to Wednesday morning.

    Infection rates and hospitalisations have been worsening in the previous days, and several experts have been urging the government to impose further restrictions.

    Lauren Walker
    The Brussels Times