Update: Consultative Committee will meet at 9:00 AM tomorrow

Tuesday, 23 March, 2021
    Credit: Twitter/Alexander De Croo

    The next meeting of Belgium’s consultative committee will take place on Wednesday at 9:00 AM, according to reports in local media.

    The meeting – expected for Friday – was ultimately brought forward due to rising infections and hospitalisations in Belgium, according to De Morgen, citing a government source.

    Over the past days several experts have been urging the government to impose further restrictions, including the mention of the so-called Plan C, which involves the closure of schools on top of measures already in Belgium’s Plan B.

    The committee meeting will be followed by a press conference to announce what has been decided, De Croo’s cabinet confirmed to The Brussels Times. The agenda for the meeting remains unknown at this time.

    De Croo met with the minister-presidents of the federated entities early Tuesday afternoon to discuss the situation regarding the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic, during which that ultimately decided to bring the committee meeting forward.

    “The Prime Minister has also decided to meet with the Core Cabinet tonight at 8:00 PM to discuss the situation with federal deputy prime ministers,” according to De Croo’s cabinet.

