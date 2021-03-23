Update: Consultative Committee will meet at 9:00 AM tomorrow

The committee meeting will be followed by a press conference to announce what has been decided, De Croo’s cabinet confirmed to The Brussels Times. The agenda for the meeting remains unknown at this time.
De Croo met with the minister-presidents of the federated entities early Tuesday afternoon to discuss the situation regarding the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic, during which that ultimately decided to bring the committee meeting forward.
“The Prime Minister has also decided to meet with the Core Cabinet tonight at 8:00 PM to discuss the situation with federal deputy prime ministers,” according to De Croo’s cabinet.