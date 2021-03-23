Belgium in Brief: Doomscrolling As Lockdown Looms...

BUT WAIT, one last thing: Want news from The Brussels Times in your inbox every morning? Sign up for The Recap, a free daily newsletter launching later this month containing all the stories you need to know from the day before. It goes great with your morning coffee.
Belgium in Brief is a free daily roundup of the top stories to get you through your lunch break conversations. To receive it straight to your inbox every day, sign up below:
With six different minors arrested since November 2020 for “intending to commit violent acts,” the interim director of Belgium’s anti-terrorist service raised concerns about increasingly radicalised young people.
“The radicalised are getting younger and younger, and that’s a trend to keep an eye on,” Gert Vercauteren, the interim director of Ocad, told De Standaard. “Very often young people are turning up in our files these days, aged 15, 17 or 18.” Click here to find out more.
Belgian postal service Bpost has unveiled a pilot project for rapid tests in three sorting centres across the country, allowing workers to take a PCR test and find out the result fifteen minutes later. Read More.