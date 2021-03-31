   
Pigeon population in Brussels reduced by 30% following contraceptive experiment
Wednesday, 31 March, 2021
    Pigeon population in Brussels reduced by 30% following contraceptive experiment

    Wednesday, 31 March 2021
    Credit: Belga

    The pigeon population in the Brussels district of Laeken dropped by 30% in one year as a result of a pilot experiment conducted by the City of Brussels to tackle the problem.

    At the end of 2019, when the region first decided to tackle the problem, local authorities decided to spread contraceptive seeds on Place Clémentine in Laeken, and as a result, the population dropped in just one year.

    “On this site, we went from a population of 180 pigeons in February 2020 to 130 pigeons one year later, which is a 30% decrease,” Brussels alderman for cleanliness  Zoubida Jellab, who believes the project seems to be bearing fruit, told La Capitale.

    In 2019, giving pigeons contraceptive feed was one of the suggestions made in a petition to control the population in Ixelles which hundreds of people signed.

    Following the success of this initial experiment, the initiative could be put in place at other locations in Brussels, such as Place Anneessens and Place Bockstael.

    A similar plan was launched in Leuven almost two years ago and it has reduced the population of the birds by more than 50% in some areas by using a specially-developed avian contraceptive pill.

    The initiative was suggested as an alternative to poisoning or killing them after the pigeon population had grown to intolerable numbers.

    Lauren Walker
    The Brussels Times