   
‘Courts can’t keep up’: Violators of coronavirus measures won’t face court until third offence
Tuesday, 06 April, 2021
    'Courts can't keep up': Violators of coronavirus measures won't face court until third offence

    Tuesday, 06 April 2021
    Credit: Belga / N. Maeterlinck

    People who do not comply with the coronavirus fighting measures will only be taken to court following a third violation to help decrease the workload of the courts in Belgium.

    Previously, offenders would have to face trial after a second infringement, however that led to a workload that the correctional courts could no longer keep up with.

    “We are faced with tens of thousands of cases, and we see that the police courts and correctional courts can no longer keep up. It is important that we can reduce that workload, and this slows things down,” chairman of the Board of Procurators General, Johan Delmulle, told VRT News.

    As a result, the Board has prepared new guidelines which state that from now on, in the event of a first and second offence, the violators will receive a fine of 250 euros, and people will only be taken to court after a third infringement of the measures.

    The changes in this system will go into effect immediately.

    Lauren Walker
    The Brussels Times