The Recap: Signatures, Support & ‘Sofagate’...

Germany will discuss Sputnik V vaccine purchase with Russia: Germany’s health minister announced that, if European authorities approve Sputnik V, he will hold talks with Russia on a possible purchase of the vaccine after the European Commission decided it would not negotiate a purchase on behalf of the 27 Member States.
Extra support from Flanders for Brussels youth centres: The Flemish government will provide €5.175 million in extra support for youth hostels that are struggling because of the coronavirus measures in both Flanders and Brussels. In 2020, the government also supported youth hostels, many of which would not have survived without it.
Large increase in ‘no school’ students for next school year: With five months to go before the start of the new school year, 2,398 primary school students are on a waiting list for enrolment in their next secondary school. The situation is most tense in the Brussels-Capital Region, with 1,492 pupils said to be “without school.”