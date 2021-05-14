Flanders will double the number of vaccinations next week

Next week, more than half a million corona vaccines will be administered in Flanders, according to the latest weekly overview on the Agency for Care and Health website.

In total, 533,535 vaccine doses will be administered in the week of 17 May. Two-thirds are reserved for the first dose, while 179,175 will receive a second dose.

For the first time in a long time, Pfizer/BioNTech will be joined by AstraZeneca in leading the vaccination strategy. Both are providing more than 200,000 doses. The remaining injections are from Moderna (54,480) and Johnson & Johnson (20,760).

After that, according to the provisional schedule announced by the Flemish Minister of Public Health, Wouter Beke (CD&V), the speed will slow down, with 320,295 injections expected for the week of 24 May.

In early June, the vaccination campaign will then really reach cruising speed with around 700,000 doses every week. In this way, the Flemish government hopes to have given every adult in Flanders at least their first shot by 11 July – the Flemish national holiday.