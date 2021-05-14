   
Over one-third of French speakers in Belgium would refuse coronavirus vaccine
Twitter Facebook
Friday, 14 May, 2021
Latest News:
Over one-third of French speakers in Belgium would...
Summer festivals: What’s on, off or different?...
Soldiers look forward to first pay rise in...
Number of new hospitalisations due to coronavirus drops...
Flemish zoo seeks new home for 200 reptiles...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Friday, 14 May 2021
    Over one-third of French speakers in Belgium would refuse coronavirus vaccine
    Summer festivals: What’s on, off or different?
    Soldiers look forward to first pay rise in 18 years
    Number of new hospitalisations due to coronavirus drops below 2,000
    Flemish zoo seeks new home for 200 reptiles
    Report: EU citizens locked up and turned back at UK entry
    Coronavirus vaccination for under-18s in Belgium being analysed
    Cold case: Search for clues in 21-year-old disappearance
    1722 intervention number activated due to a risk of storm or flood
    Research: ‘Last resort’ antibiotic bursts bacteria like a balloon
    Trapped child freed from Bpost parcel locker
    Covid-19: All eyes on UK and growth of Indian variant, says Van Ranst
    Laeken royal greenhouses to open today, despite coronavirus crisis
    Shops, trains, bars: What’s open this Ascension weekend?
    VRT journalist gets suspended sentence for murder case leak
    Under 65s in Flanders should receive coronavirus vaccination invitation next week
    Brussels teachers who organised illegal school trip sanctioned
    EU calls for an immediate end to violence between Israel and Hamas
    Research: Eating insects is also good for farm animals
    Covid-19: ICU cases continue their downward trend
    View more
    Share article:

    Over one-third of French speakers in Belgium would refuse coronavirus vaccine

    Friday, 14 May 2021

    By Lauren Walker

    Credit: Belga

    Around 38% of French speakers in Belgium would refuse a coronavirus vaccine, compared to 20% of Flemish people, according to the motivation barometer of the UGent, UCLouvain, and the University of Brussels (ULB).

    Meanwhile, in Brussels and Wallonia, just 51% are positive about the corona vaccines, in comparison with 71% in Flanders, the report published on Thursday showed. 

    “This difference between the language groups had decreased in February, but increased again as of March,” professor of health psychology and member of the expert group of psychologists on the coronavirus, Olivier Luminet (UCLouvain), told Le Soir.

    He added that, after months of worrying that there would be a shortage of doses, the big risk now is that “we will now have enough doses but not enough people to administer them.”

    This reluctance to be administered with a coronavirus vaccine could bring the target of vaccinating at least 70% of the total population into jeopardy.

    “At this time, additional efforts are needed to motivate especially French-speaking citizens, lower educated and middle-aged persons,” the report stated.

    Both in Brussels and in Wallonia, additional efforts have been made, including reminder phone calls and relaunches of the vaccination campaign giving people who have already been offered an appointment a second chance, to increase the vaccination intake among its citizens.

    On Thursday, Francophone Health Minister Christie Morreale and Walloon Interior Minister Christophe Collignon called on local authorities to increase awareness of Covid-19 vaccination, as “their knowledge of the field and their proximity to their citizens will enable them to initiate other measures.”

    However, there is still a chance that people will change their minds, as 74% of those who were doubtful about vaccination in December-January were willing or very willing to accept a vaccine in April, which “suggests that a large proportion of doubters have become convinced of the importance of vaccination.”

    Those who were hesitant about receiving a coronavirus vaccine indicated that their family doctor, a nurse, or pharmacist had the strongest stimulating influence on them, while testimonials from well-known people, peers, or politicians had little or no influence on doubters.

    As of Thursday, over 40% of adults in Belgium, or more than 3.7 million people, have received the first injection of a coronavirus vaccine, whilst almost 1.2 million (about 12.4% of the adult population in Belgium) have received a second dose and are considered fully protected.