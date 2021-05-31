Belgium in Brief: Our Newest Normal...

The sun is out, you’re maybe still working from home, and you might even have plans for one of the coming nights.

The “newest normal” kind of snuck up on us all, or is that just me?

This weekend, I sat on a terrace, mask off, basking in the sun and having a beer with a friend I used to see a lot more. I got a little sunburned, my bad.

It’s little things like that we’re getting back to, and it’s pretty nice.

Now, don’t get me wrong, there’s a heap of things we don’t know as a consultative committee nears. Travel is a messy situation weighing heavily on the minds of many, so as we enter into the summer, I want to take a second.

For the first time in a long time, I discovered a few new things this weekend:

– I found a summer bar I like,

– I tried some new food,

– I even found a gas station in Limburg with a proper pizza oven.

And yes, these things are all little unremarkable things, but they are also new.

We’re in the newest normal, and I think I might pause to enjoy it for a minute before stressing about the next thing.

How are you experiencing the newest normal?

Let @johnstonjules know.

