   
Belgium in Brief: Can Bigger Terraces Last?
Twitter Facebook
Thursday, 10 June, 2021
Latest News:
EU Covid Certificate available in Belgium from next...
Euro 2020: Premium per Red Devil for a...
Brussels opens vaccine slots to people born in...
European Parliament and Commission clash on temporary waiver...
Backpack with ammunition found in search for fugitive...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Thursday, 10 June 2021
    EU Covid Certificate available in Belgium from next week, Vandenbroucke says
    Euro 2020: Premium per Red Devil for a win – €435,000
    Brussels opens vaccine slots to people born in 1990 tomorrow
    European Parliament and Commission clash on temporary waiver of Covid-19 vaccine patents
    Backpack with ammunition found in search for fugitive soldier Jürgen Conings
    Belgium in Brief: Can Bigger Terraces Last?
    3 of the best natural sleep aids
    Holidaymakers can still get second shot during ‘catch-up’ in late August
    Up to 27 °C expected in the coming days
    Belgium could offer asylum to 30 Afghan translators
    New baby zebra welcomed at ZOO Planckendael
    Public attend Last Post ceremony for first time in seven months
    Plastic production and consumption fell during the pandemic
    Travelling at 1,000 km/h: Flanders analysing use of ‘hyperloop’
    Port of Antwerp to invest €40 million in bicycle paths
    All shops will have to offer electronic payment options by law
    Child labour grows for first time in 20 years, says Unicef
    Will terraces shrink again after the pandemic?
    How to watch the solar eclipse in Belgium today
    Superior Health Council stands by advice on vaccines for former Covid patients
    View more
    Share article:

    Belgium in Brief: Can Bigger Terraces Last?

    Thursday, 10 June 2021

    By Jules Johnston

    Credit: Canva

    If there’s one significant summer change in the city of Brussels – and beyond – it’s the massive growth of terraces in places where there was previously no space.

    These hardy cobbled together structures occupy the parking spaces, sidewalks and spaces of the country in a way never thought possible as people spread out onto the street.

    But can they last?

    The latest changes to the coronavirus measures have made it so people can hang out inside a bar, but with weather like this, who would want to?

    From a simple economics point, the more extensive terraces are a boon for the bar. More seats in the sun/breeze will always be popular on a good day, and simply put, more seats means more customers.

    Under the current rules, this bigger potential crop is slowed by regulations on how many can sit at tables, but that won’t always be the case.

    So, in the times after this, when the majority of the rules are an unpleasant memory we try to forget.

    Should the terraces last? Or is it another ad-hoc measure with a short term lifespan?

    I love them, but I can also see the pitfalls in occupying space once reserved for pedestrians. What works for me doesn’t work for everyone, and if it doesn’t work for everyone, can it last?

    So what do you think? Let @johnstonjules know.

    BUT WAIT, one last thing: Want news from The Brussels Times in your inbox every morning? Sign up for The Recap, a free daily newsletter containing all the stories you need to know from the day before. It goes great with your morning coffee. 

    Belgium in Brief is a free daily roundup of the top stories to get you through your lunch break conversations. To receive it straight to your inbox every day, sign up below:



    1. Face masks still required in these Brussels’ streets

    While the general obligation to wear a face mask in the Brussels-Capital Region no longer applies from today, masks will remain mandatory in generally crowded areas indicated by the 19 commune’s mayors. Read more.

    2. Will terraces shrink again after the pandemic?

    Jules Johnston/ The Brussels Times

    When it was decided restaurants and bars could reopen at the start of May, but only their outdoor areas, many authorities across Belgium gave businesses the chance to expand their terrace area to allow more customers at once in a safe way and to make up for the loss of indoor seating.

    But how long will this generosity last?

    3. How to watch the solar eclipse in Belgium today

    On Thursday, between 11:17 AM and 1:25 PM, a partial solar eclipse will be visible across the whole of Belgium, and the day’s clear and sunny weather has created the perfect conditions to see it. Read more.

    4. Travelling at 1,000 km/h: Flanders analysing use of ‘hyperloop’

    Credit: Hardt Hyperloop

    Flanders is analysing what role it could play in the rollout of the “hyperloop” network, a new mode of transport previously invested in by Elon Musk that allows goods and people to travel in pods through tubes at speeds of up to 1,000 km/h. Read more.

    5. Holidaymakers can still get second shot during ‘catch-up’ in late August

    People who missed their second vaccination because of holiday plans, for example, during the summer will get a catch-up opportunity from the end of August, according to the Flemish Care and Health Agency. Read more.

    6. All shops will have to offer electronic payment options by law

    All shops in Belgium will be obliged to offer at least one electronic payment method to their customers, as part of an action plan to fight fraud, initiated by federal Finance Minister Vincent Van Peteghem. Read more.

    7. Up to 27 °C expected in the coming days

    Belgium’s temperatures will reach up to 27 °C in the next few days, the Royal Meteorological Institute (RMI) announced on Thursday. Read more.