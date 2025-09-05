Belgian unions to fight limitation of unemployment benefits in court

Anational demonstration of socialist (ABVV-FGTB), christian (ACV-CSC) and liberal (ACLVB-CGSLB) unions, in Brussels, Monday 13 January 2025. Credit: Belga / Hatim Kaghat

As letters informing individuals of their exclusion from unemployment benefits begin to arrive, unions are preparing to respond.

"We have agreed to organise collective information sessions," said CSC General Secretary Marie-Hélène Ska on Friday morning to RTBF radio. "We plan to challenge this measure at the Constitutional Court and will encourage those excluded to file individual appeals at the labour tribunal."

Ska criticised the reform, saying, “We believe the system fails to ensure continuity of rights.”

For those losing their unemployment benefits after years without work, the union will assist them in seeking support from Public Centres for Social Welfare (CPAS).

However, Ska warned of delays: "In some CPAS, there’s a waiting period before submitting a case. Tens of thousands of people will find themselves with no income at all."

The union leader expressed regret over what she described as “theoretical, ideological reforms” by the Arizona government. "These measures, like the changes to night work and pension reforms, bring no tangible improvements—quite the opposite—for beneficiaries," she stated.

Ska also highlighted the limited influence unions currently have due to what she sees as a lack of dialogue. "The scope for action is extremely narrow, with little willingness from the government to listen," she added.

She stressed the need for a new approach to social dialogue.

"Social consultation must return to the agenda, but in a framework that allows unions to influence economic strategies—not just address the social consequences," she concluded.

