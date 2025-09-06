Brussels liberal party leader calls for new regional elections to break political deadlock

Brussels Formator David Leisterh pictured during a press conference on the negotiations for a new government for the Brussels Capital Region, organized by French-speaking liberal party MR on Friday 20 December 2024, in Brussels. Credit: Belga

Brussels MR leader calls for new regional elections to end political deadlock.

David Leisterh, leader of the Brussels branch of the Francophone liberal party MR, has suggested calling new regional elections through the federal parliament to break the stalemate in Brussels government formation talks.

Speaking to La Libre and La Dernière Heure on Saturday, Leisterh said, “After a year and a half, all options must be put on the table.”

He acknowledged that the Brussels Parliament cannot dissolve itself but proposed an alternative route. “We could turn to the federal parliament and request a two-thirds majority to organise new regional elections in Brussels,” he recommended.

Leisterh conceded that securing such a majority would be challenging. However, he suggested the opportunity could be used to reform Brussels’ electoral system, particularly highlighting the requirement for a majority within both linguistic groups in the regional government.

The liberal leader also argued that the looming prospect of new elections might pressure negotiators into reaching a breakthrough in the ongoing talks.

Related News