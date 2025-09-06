Venezuelan president says no dispute with Washington 'justifies military conflict' amid tensions

This handout picture released by the Venezuelan Presidency press office shows Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro gesturing as he talks during a meeting with the high military command in Caracas on September 5, 2025. Credit: AFP

Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro stated on Friday that none of the disputes with the United States justify military conflict, as tensions rise over increased US military operations targeting drug trafficking in the Caribbean.

“None of the disputes we have, or have had, justify a military conflict,” President Maduro said in a televised statement broadcast across all Venezuelan radio and TV channels. He called for “respect” from the United States.

Caracas has reacted angrily in recent weeks to the bolstering of US military forces in the Caribbean, aimed at combating drug cartels. On Friday, Washington announced the deployment of ten stealth fighter jets (F-35s) to support the seven warships already stationed in the region.

US President Donald Trump warned that Venezuelan military aircraft deemed to threaten American forces in the Caribbean would be “taken down.”

The US Department of Defense, which President Trump has referred to as the “Department of War,” accused Venezuela of provocative actions, citing the overflight of a Venezuelan military aircraft near one of its warships in international waters. The Pentagon condemned the incident as a “highly provocative gesture.”

The US government has long accused Maduro of leading a narcotrafficking network, recently raising the reward for his capture to $50 million.

In response, Maduro dismissed the allegations, saying: “The intelligence reports they rely on are false. Today, Venezuela is a country free of coca leaf and cocaine production, and it actively fights against drug trafficking.”

Maduro reiterated a willingness to engage in dialogue with the United States. “Venezuela has always been open to discussions and negotiation, but we demand respect,” he declared.

