Croatian village sets record with three kilometers of strudels laid out

Strudel. Credit: Wikimedia Commons

A Croatian village has set a new Guinness World Record with a line of strudels stretching over three kilometres.

The small village of Jaskovo achieved the feat on Saturday, using two tonnes of flour and three tonnes of apples to create the world’s longest chain of strudels.

According to organisers, the chain consisted of 8,940 baked pastries, measured at an exact length of 3.136 kilometres.

Paulina Sapinska, an official judge for Guinness World Records, confirmed the achievement after thorough verification and counting.

The record-breaking pastries were prepared during Strudelfest, the village’s traditional festival, using a regional recipe. They were then arranged into the massive chain with the help of local residents and volunteers.

Once the event concluded, the strudels were earmarked for donation to various institutions, organisations, and individuals in need.

This is not Jaskovo’s first brush with the record books. A decade ago, the village set a similar record with a strudel chain measuring 1.479 kilometres.

The previous record, established in 2019 by the Croatian city of Sisak, featured nearly 6,000 strudels aligned over 1.762 kilometres.

Related News