Rise for Climate to hold event ahead of October Climate March

Rise for Climate Belgium is organising a mobilisation event this Sunday from 14:00 to 17:00 in Brussels as a precursor to the 2025 Climate March scheduled for 5 October.

The event aims to highlight the urgency of addressing the climate crisis. Among those present will be Jean-Pascal van Ypersele, former vice-chair of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), and filmmaker and documentarian Nic Balthazar. The upcoming Climate March in October is being coordinated by the Climate Coalition as part of the lead-up to COP30 climate conference in Brazil.

Participants at Sunday’s event, held at the Albertina Square in central Brussels, will be encouraged to sing and learn climate-themed songs. Speeches will follow, featuring Van Ypersele, Climate Coalition Chairman Benjamin Clarysse, and Christine Mahy of the Walloon Anti-Poverty Network.

The event will conclude with Brazilian dance and percussion performances, paying tribute to the Amazon rainforest and its indigenous peoples.

In a statement, Rise for Climate Belgium underscored the importance of continued action. “In response to calls for a ‘pause’ in environmental efforts or to weaken the European Green Deal, we emphasise that the urgency is too great to stand still,” the group said. “Following a summer of record-breaking heat, drought, and wildfires, we invite everyone to raise their voices in support of stronger climate mobilisation.”

