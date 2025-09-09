Belgium could borrow up to €8.34 billion from the EU to fund arms purchases

Belgium could receive up to €8.34 billion from the European Union to fund strategic arms purchases under the new SAFE programme, the European Commission announced on Tuesday.

SAFE (Security Action for Europe), approved last spring, will provide up to €150 billion in long-term, low-interest loans to EU member states for urgent or strategic defence investments.

Nineteen of the EU’s 27 countries, including Belgium, have expressed interest.

While joint procurement is encouraged, individual purchases will also be temporarily supported due to current geopolitical pressures.

This measure aims to ensure timely delivery of critical defence equipment, according to EU Defence Commissioner Andrius Kubilius.

Eligible procurements include shells, missiles, artillery, drones, air defence systems, cyber defence tools, and military mobility infrastructure.

Contracts must ensure that at least 65% of component value originates from the EU, Ukraine, or European Economic Area (EEA) countries.

Joint procurements with security partners like the UK, Japan, Canada, or EU candidate countries are also allowed.

Provisional allocations were revealed on Tuesday, based on member states’ funding requests, which surpassed the programme’s budget.

Belgium ranks sixth with €8.34 billion, following Poland (€43.73 billion), Romania (€16.68 billion), France and Hungary (€16.21 billion each), and Italy (€14.9 billion).

The first disbursements are expected in early 2026. By late November, member states must submit national investment plans outlining how they intend to use the funds. Allocations could be adjusted based on these plans.

SAFE’s €150 billion fund represents the first pillar of the EU Commission’s “ReArm Europe” initiative, which aims to unlock over €800 billion in defence spending across the EU by 2030.

Intelligence reports warn that Russia could launch a new war by 2030, escalating EU security concerns amid reducing US military aid to Ukraine and questions surrounding Washington’s commitment to Europe’s defence.

Related News