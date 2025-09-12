Smoking and vaping to be banned on terraces

12.8% of the Belgian population smoke daily. Credit: Belga

Smoking and vaping will be banned on terraces in Belgium from 2027.

Health Minister Frank Vandenbroucke confirmed the decision, which extends existing anti-smoking policies.

The measure will also include smoking rooms and venues like shisha bars.

It follows years of efforts to limit areas where smoking is allowed and to restrict the sale of tobacco products.

Bar, restaurants and hotel federations have voiced dissatisfaction with the move, but it secured cabinet approval on Friday.

The ban will apply to all public terraces and their immediate surroundings. Smoking rooms, such as those in some cafés and airports, as well as cigar lounges and shisha bars, will also be prohibited.

Initially planned for 1 January 2026, implementation was postponed by one year to allow businesses time to adapt.

“Our aim is to protect public health and create a healthier environment for everyone,” Vandenbroucke said.

“With these measures, we prevent children and adults from being involuntarily exposed to harmful cigarette smoke. We also aim to reduce the temptation to smoke, as seeing others smoke can encourage the behaviour.”

Bars and restaurants will be required to display clear signage and address customers who attempt to smoke.

They will face penalties if they fail to comply, such as allowing smoking, providing ashtrays, or neglecting proper notices.

Establishments that enforce the rules will not be fined, with the individual smokers breaking the ban remaining directly responsible.

Local councils can make temporary adjustments to the rules for events like festivals or Christmas markets, where enforcement may prove challenging.

The minister highlighted tobacco’s devastating impact, calling it one of the most lethal products in society.

In Belgium, around two people die every hour from smoking-related illnesses.

Smoking rate in Belgium has declined in recent years, with 17.6% of Belgians identifying as smokers in a 2023 survey by Sciensano, down from 19.4% in 2018.

Daily smokers now comprise 12.8% of the population, compared to 15.4% five years ago.

Vandenbroucke also pointed to e-cigarettes as an emerging challenge, particularly among young people.

Between 2023 and 2024, 21.7% of the population reported having tried vaping. Among the 15–24 age group, 6.3% vape daily, while 11.1% do so occasionally.

