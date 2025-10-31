Belgian commuters still lighting up despite smoking ban on train platforms

Credit: Belga/Jonas Hamers

Smoking bans on Belgian train platforms continue to be widely ignored, with an average of 208 fines issued each month so far this year.

Between January and June 2025, a total of 1,248 official reports were filed, according to data from Federal Mobility Minister Jean-Luc Crucke, shared with MP Julien Matagne of Les Engagés and published by Sudinfo.

Despite a clear prohibition introduced on 1 January 2023, enforcement figures remain high. In 2023, police issued 2,747 fines, averaging 228 per month. That number rose to 3,238 infractions in 2024, or around 269 per month.

Those caught smoking on or near platforms face a €50 fine.

