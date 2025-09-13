Wallonia celebrates gourmet heritage this weekend

The Abbaye de Villers-la-Ville abbey on Friday 03 May 2024. BELGA PHOTO VINCENT FIFI

The 37th edition of the Heritage Days in Wallonia will be held on 13 and 14 September, focusing on the theme of culinary heritage.

The event features nearly 300 activities, including visits to unique locations and diverse tastings.

For the first time, the Walloon Agency for the Promotion of Quality Agriculture (Apaq-W) is collaborating with the Walloon Heritage Agency (AWaP). Their joint aim is to showcase the connections between history and culinary traditions.

“We have culinary traditions rooted in the characteristics and origins of our agriculture. These Heritage Days are an opportunity to remember how many historical sites have influenced our gastronomic culture and fostered a strong bond with agriculture,” said Philippe Mattart, Director-General of Apaq-W.

In each of Wallonia’s five provinces, renowned chefs will host guests at themed “Tables of the Terroir.” These will be located in Villers-la-Ville and Stavelot Abbeys, Biercée Distillery in Ragnies (Thuin), the Fourneau Saint-Michel in Saint-Hubert, and the farm-castle of Treignes in Viroinval.

Several venues will open their doors to the public for the first time, such as the Chenoy farm in Emines (La Bruyère). Other highlights include a cycling route featuring remarkable farms around Blandain and Templeuve (Tournai). Archaeologists from AWaP will also lead guided tours at the Archéoforum in Liège and the Silex’s in Spiennes (Mons).

The programme further celebrates local gastronomy by spotlighting breweries, baking traditions, and artisanal expertise in Walloon cuisine. Full details can be found at journeesdupatrimoine.be/journees-du-patrimoine/#programme.

