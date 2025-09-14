Georges-Louis Bouchez criticises the left after Charlie Kirk murder

Prime Minister Bart De Wever and MR chairman Georges-Louis Bouchez pictured during the congress of french liberal party MR, Sunday 14 September 2025 in Walibi, Wavre. BELGA PHOTO NICOLAS MAETERLINCK

The leader of the MR party, Georges-Louis Bouchez, used the assassination of far-right American influencer Charlie Kirk on Sunday to criticise left-wing movements during a gathering in Walibi.

Speaking at the “MR Estivales” event, he declared, “no pasarán to Vlaams Belang, no pasarán to the PTB” (an antifascist slogan).

“Although the liberal project stands in complete opposition to Charlie Kirk, no one should face death for their opinions,” he emphasized.

He condemned reactions from certain left-wing individuals online.

"I was shocked to see activists and even representatives suggesting this man got what he deserved,” he said.

“If there is no place for fascists, which I agree with, there is equally no place for communists, far-left extremists, and all these entities that, under the guise of righteousness, believe they can resort to violence — a violence that our party and I personally endure daily.”

The event featured an unexpected appearance by Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever.

Before Bouchez’s speech, De Wever highlighted the recent achievements of the Arizona government coalition, including the time-limiting of unemployment benefits, halting the nuclear phase-out, and increasing labour flexibility.

“For each of these reforms, the support of the MR has been crucial,” De Wever emphasised.

