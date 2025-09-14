Flemings want better spatial planning and preservation of open space

Cauliflower field in Hooglede. Credit: Belga / James Arthur Gekiere

The top priority for rural policy in Flanders is preserving open space and improving spatial planning, according to a consultation by the Flemish government.

The consultation, commissioned by Flemish Minister for Rural Policy Hilde Crevits, surveyed citizens about their priorities and vision for the future of rural areas. It identified limited accessibility, mobility issues, and inadequate services as the biggest challenges.

The Flemish Land Agency (VLM) conducted the consultation in the spring, with around 800 participants. Half of them were rural residents who were not farmers or entrepreneurs. About one in seven worked in agriculture or business, and a fifth were members of socio-cultural, environmental, or nature organisations.

The survey showed preserving open space and better spatial planning as the foremost priority. Half the respondents also highlighted the importance of sustainable agriculture and food supply. Most participants called for open spaces to be used for farming and food production while protecting nature and biodiversity. They emphasised the need for thoughtful planning that balances agriculture with environmental concerns. Dense village centres were suggested as a potential solution.

While participants valued peace, space, and a healthy green environment as key strengths of rural living, they pointed to significant issues such as poor accessibility, mobility challenges, and insufficient services. Basic amenities like shops, schools, childcare, and public transport remained a concern.

To foster a stronger community, respondents proposed investing in local economic initiatives and short supply chains. They urged support for small-scale sustainable farming and called for measures to attract young farmers. Social cohesion, they said, could be improved through more community events and meeting places like village halls.

Minister Crevits plans to collaborate with the VLM to use these findings in shaping the Rural Pact. This initiative aims to create policies that outline a realistic and vibrant future for rural Flanders. “The Rural Pact must ensure the countryside is a pleasant place to live, work, and thrive. While there are many strengths, the consultation also highlights clear challenges in areas like services, open space, mobility, and social cohesion,” Crevits stated in a press release.

