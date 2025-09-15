Fatal crash causes major disruption on E17 motorway

An image of the E17 on 2023. Credit: Belga

A fatal accident near Kruisem on Monday morning severely disrupted traffic on the E17 between Ghent and Kortrijk, causing lengthy delays in both directions.

A car caught on fire following a collision with a lorry heading towards Kortrijk around 07:00 on Monday. The driver of the car was killed following the incident, according to the federal police.

The exact circumstances of the accident have yet to be determined. An expert has been appointed by the public prosecutor's office to do so.

All three lanes were blocked following the accident, forcing traffic onto the hard shoulder.

The Flemish Traffic Centre advised drivers travelling from Ghent towards Kortrijk to take a longer detour via Bruges using the E40 and E403. Wait times on the E17 have exceeded one hour.

For longer journeys, drivers from Antwerp to Lille were advised to reroute via Brussels. Those travelling from Brussels to Kortrijk could use the E429 via Doornik as an alternative.

In the direction of Ghent, one lane has also been closed to allow emergency services to operate. Delays there have reached up to 45 minutes.

This article was updated at 11:30 with more details of the collision.