Belgian tourist dies in head-on crash in South Africa

South African flag at the South Africa embassy in Brussels. Credit: Belga

A Belgian national is one of the two fatal victims of a head-on collision in South Africa, according to a report by HLN.

Two cars crashed in the Eastern part of the country, in Mpumalanga, at around 15:00 on Friday. Local police reported that the car with the two tourists, including a Belgian, was suspected of being on the wrong side of the road at the time of the crash.

While in Belgium drivers must drive on the right side of the road, vehicles in South Africa must drive on the left side, just like in the United Kingdom.

Witnesses of the crash alleged that the two tourists were driving on the right-hand lane at the time of the incident. However, an investigation into the incident is still underway.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed on Monday to HLN that one of the two tourists is a Belgian. However, it did not provide further details.

Two other victims of the crash were taken to the hospital in critical condition, according to HLN.

