Traffic restricted on the E40 for bridge replacement

An image of the E40. Credit Belga

From 21:30, traffic on the E40 near Grand-Bigard will be restricted to narrowed lanes in both directions due to preparatory works for replacing the Jozef Mertensstraat bridge.

The bridge, located about 2 km from the Grand-Bigard interchange that connects to the Brussels Ring (R0), will also close tonight.

Demolition of the bridge is scheduled during the night of 27 to 28 September. During this time, the motorway will be fully closed at the construction site from 21:00 until 09:00.

The closures will also affect entry and exit ramps at Aalst, Affligem, and Ternat, as well as the Grand-Bigard-South rest areas.

The lane narrowing is necessary to accommodate the large machinery required for the demolition work.

As a result, speed limits will be reduced to 70 km/h towards Brussels and 50 km/h towards Ghent, with disruptions expected up to the R0, according to the Flemish Traffic Centre (Vlaams Verkeerscentrum).

Following the demolition, work on the new bridge’s foundations will continue until late December. Construction of the new bridge is expected to begin in spring, leading to additional motorway closures on approximately 40 occasions.

The entire project is projected to be completed by summer 2026.

