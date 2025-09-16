Teleworking saves Belgium 32 million kilometres of daily commuting

Cars on motorway towards Brussels. Credit: Belga

Belgians travel in total about 32 million fewer kilometres per day for work commutes thanks to remote working, according to a survey by the Federal Public Service Mobility published on Tuesday.

The reduction translates to 14 million fewer kilometres driven daily by car. The survey, conducted between October 2024 and July 2025, highlights the persistence of remote work habits established during the coronavirus pandemic.

Around 70% of Belgians now work from home one or two days a week. Among Flemish workers, 77% telework at least once or twice weekly, while in Brussels, one-third work remotely up to three days a week.

Train commuters are the most likely to telework, with 65% doing so. Additionally, 30% of drivers who can work remotely say they are motivated to cycle or use public transport more often.

Employees with longer commutes are also more inclined to telework. Over half of those whose journey exceeds 50 kilometres work from home at least once a week. Wednesdays and Fridays are the most popular days for teleworking, which is carried out at home in 97% of cases, with satellite offices still rarely used (7%).

Remote workers cite saving time and achieving a better work-life balance as their top motivations. However, 37% find the lack of social interaction discouraging. Rising costs for heating, electricity, and water also present barriers to working from home.

The survey also reveals regional differences. In Wallonia, 70% of employers do not allow teleworking, compared to 62% in Flanders.

