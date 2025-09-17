Israeli conductor reacts to Flanders Festival controversy

Israeli conductor Lahav Shani. Credit: Tobias Schwarz / AFP

Israeli conductor Lahav Shani has publicly reacted to the controversial cancellation of his concert with the Munich Philharmonic Orchestra at the Flanders Festival Ghent.

The festival organisers initially cancelled Thursday's concert because Shani, who is affiliated with the Israel Philharmonic Orchestra, over "insufficient clarity regarding the conductor's attitude toward the genocidal regime."

The board of directors confirmed the cancellation on Monday, although they clarified that Shani’s origins or nationality did not influence the final decision to cancel the event. They pointed to security concerns as part of the reason behind the decision.

Shani reacted to the news on Tuesday via a statement published on the Munich Philharmonic Orchestra's website.

"Over the last days, I found myself along with two of the orchestras dearest to my heart, the Munich Philharmonic and the Israel Philharmonic, unwillingly swept into an unexpected public storm that quickly escalated into a diplomatic incident," he wrote.

The festival's management "acted under the pretence that 'music should be a source of connection and reconciliation'", said Shani. "But in doing so, they emptied this statement of all meaning, yielding to political pressures, demanding that I make a political declaration despite my long standing and publicly expressed commitment to peace and reconciliation."

Shani wrote that on 7 October 2023, "Israel experienced a horrific and unprecedented event" when Hamas carried out a series of coordinated attacks. "Like many others, I immediately feared for my life and those of my loved ones. No Israeli was spared by these events. Israeli society continues to mourn the consequences of Hamas's inhumane attack and longing for the return of the 48 civilians who are still held hostage in unbearable conditions."

However, he added: "I, like many Israelis, have not abandoned my human values. The images and testimonies coming out of Gaza are deeply distressing, and it is impossible to remain indifferent to the suffering of civilians in Gaza amidst the catastrophe this war has brought upon them. Everything must be done to end the war as soon as possible and begin the long process of healing and rebuilding for both societies."

The removal of the concert from the programme has sparked political controversy. Flemish Culture minister Caroline Gennez of Vooruit supported the decision, while some N-VA members described it as discrimination.

Two N-VA members of the festival's board of directors, Christoph D'Haese and Annemie Charlier, resigned on Tuesday following the confirmation of the concert's cancellation.

Prime minister Bart De Wever is among the critics of the decision. He attended a concert led by Shani in Germany last week in order to restore Belgium's reputation, which he believes has been damaged by the controversy.

"It was also profoundly meaningful that the Prime Minister of Belgium expressed his solidarity by attending our concert last Saturday in Essen," Shani said.

Shani and the Munich Philharmonic received a standing ovation in Berlin on Monday after a last-minute invitation to perform following the cancellation in Ghent.

