Belgian Defence to use drones over the North Sea until October

Illustrative image of a drone. Credit: Belga

The Belgian Defence Ministry and the Coast Guard will continue using drones over the North Sea until October for security, rescue, and maritime inspections.

On Tuesday, several drone models were presented at the Maritime Rescue and Coordination Centre (MRCC). Among them was the Camcopter S-100, made available to both the Coast Guard and Defence Ministry to support rescue operations.

"The drone helps us locate missing persons in the North Sea," explained Dries Derudder, spokesperson for the Agency for Maritime and Coastal Services (MDK).

The Coast Guard is currently involved in the Multipurpose Maritime Operation, a collaboration with the French Coast Guard supported by the European Union. “We are not only using the drone for training but also to assist in regular operations,” Derudder added.

According to Derudder, the drones support various tasks, including rescue drills for MDK, enforcing fishing regulations for the Fisheries Department, and monitoring emissions for the Environment Directorate-General.

Two other drones were also showcased on Tuesday. The Defence Ministry introduced the X300, an airborne reconnaissance drone, while MDK presented an unmanned surface vessel (USV) designed for depth measurements in hard-to-navigate areas.

